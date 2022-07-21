Fantastic Four: Jessica Alba – Marvel Movies "Still Quite Caucasian"

Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba is familiar with the prejudice that exists within Hollywood given her 28 years in the business. Even as Marvel Studios have improved in terms of diversity with projects in films like 2018 Black Panther, its upcoming 2022 sequel Wakanda Forever, 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and TV with Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the upcoming Echo, the actress still sees more of the same talking with Glamour UK sharing her experience in the pre-MCU Fantastic Four franchise.

"Even if you look at the Marvel movies – that's the biggest driver of fantasy and what's happening right now in entertainment, because it's sort of the family thing – it's still quite Caucasian," Alba said. "I would say I was one of the few back in the day… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it's still quite more of the same." The L.A.'s Finest star played Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman in the 2005 live-action Fantastic Four from 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) and its 2007 sequel, The Rise of the Silver Surfer. The actress stressed the importance of representation. "I just think more for the younger people who are coming up, who are going to be our future leaders, it's important for them to see the world on screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as entertainers; it reflects the world that they're in."

The Dark Angel star also spoke out about being labeled "exotic" as a Mexican-American actress telling Popsugar in 2017, "They couldn't figure out my ethnicity. I would always go out for 'exotic.' They were like, 'You're not Latin enough to play a Latina, and you're not Caucasian enough to play the leading lady, so you're going to be the 'exotic' one.' Whatever that was." For more on Alba's career, her business The Honest Company, and more, you can check out the interview here.