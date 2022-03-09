First Image from the Live-Action Pinocchio Released

When Disney had their virtual investor day back in 2020, they made the not at all surprising announcement that a bunch of the movies that we all thought were going to have theatrical release was actually going to move directly to Disney+. Considering the state of the world at the time, that makes sense, and considering how some Disney movies have done in theaters versus how they do once they hit streaming, it isn't surprising that they aren't walking a lot of these back. The live-action remake of Pinocchio has been in the works since 2015, and it finally got off of the ground in early 2020 and was filmed in 2021. Disney set out a press release today with a first-look image from the moving, including a look of Tom Hanks has Geppetto and what the puppet is going to look like, which appears to be a very accurate translation. We also got a complete cast list a summary, and we know that the movie is set to stream to Disney+ sometime in September though we don't have an exact date yet.

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, and Paul Weitz are the film's producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Jeremy Johns, the executive producers.

Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, movies, pinocchio