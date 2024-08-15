Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Megalopolis

First International Poster For Megalopolis Has Been Released

A new international poster for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has been released. The film will be released in theaters on September 27th.

The film, amidst controversy and delays, is set to hit theaters on September 27th.

Allegations and video evidence from the set have marred the production's reputation.

Despite promotional challenges, Megalopolis remains one of the most anticipated releases this fall.

The domestic release of Megalopolis is right around the corner, and to say that things aren't going well in the lead-up might be the understatement of the century. There have been some serious allegations about incidents that allegedly took place on set, and even video evidence of these incidents has tainted the production in a way that no amount of marketing could ever really overcome. The film will be released in six weeks, and we haven't seen much of anything from Lionsgate; we still don't know how everyday theaters will handle the part in the film where one of the characters emerges on stage to interact in the real world. IMP Awards got their hands on a new international poster for the movie, but it's the same shot from the same footage we've seen since the Cannes debut in May. This film had a contentious debut and looked like it might not find domestic distribution at all. A late September release date and the near silence from Lionsgate is not painting a picture of a studio confident they are about to release a critical and/or commercial success.

Megalopolis: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman, Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves. Written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film is produced by Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman and executive produced by Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre. Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27th.

