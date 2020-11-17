First Trailer for Tom & Jerry Feels About a Decade Too Late

This feels a little late, but here we are. There was this thing that happened in the early 2010s when people decided that it was time to cash in on the idea of old cartoons. Alvin and the Chipmunks in 2007 and The Smurfs in 2011 were the two biggest movies that did this concept, and they usually involve the cartoon characters in question going to the big city. It seems that we're doing all of that again with Tom & Jerry, only instead of 3D CGI kind of realistic-looking animation, we have more classic looking animation. Warner Bros. has released a trailer, a summary, and a bunch of images.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

This movie feels extremely dated, but it is also giving me some Roger Rabbit feelings. It's going to be very hit or miss, more than likely for the adults in the crowd, but the kids are going to love it. We'll have to see, but right now, this trailer isn't giving me any good feelings that this will be a movie that will appeal to the entire family and not just the kids, which is a shame. It also appears to be getting a theatrical release, but if things with COVID-19 continue, it wouldn't be that surprising if this one ends up like Sccob! and goes to PVOD.

This movie is directed by Tim Story and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. It will be released sometime in 2021.