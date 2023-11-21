Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddy's, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's Hits Blu-ray December 12th, Digital Next Week

Five Nights At Freddy's fans will have the hit film to watch at home soon, as it hits digital next week and 4K Blu-ray on December 12th.

Article Summary Five Nights At Freddy's releases on digital Nov 28th and 4K Blu-ray Dec 12th.

The film stars Josh Hutcherson and has grossed $271 million globally.

Special features include making-of insights and killer animatronics breakdown.

Home release boasts Dolby Digital sound and extensive language options.

Five Nights At Freddy's has been a smash success at the fall box office, and Universal and Blumhouse are rushing to make sure fans can enjoy the film at home for the holidays. The horror hit is set to release on digital rental services next Tuesday, November 28th, and will have a disc release on 4K Blu-ray and DVD on December 12th. Starring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, and Mary Stuart Masterson, the film has so far grossed $271 million worldwide off a $20 million budget. We enjoyed the film, as have fans for the most part. Below is the cover for the disc release, as well as the full features list as well.

Five Nights At Freddy's 4K Release Details

The producers of M3GAN and The Black Phone bring the terrifying horror game phenomenon to life as a blood-chilling film. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise) agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Here is the list of features and disc specs for the release as well:

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S : From Game to Big Screen – Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike.

– Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike. Killer Animatronics – Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry.

– Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry. FIVE NIGHTS in Three Dimensions – FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare.

– FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare. Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.00:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1 for Feature, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1 for Feature), and Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1 for Feature)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!