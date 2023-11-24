Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, frozen 3, frozen 4, jennifer lee

Frozen 3 Is "So Epic It May Not Fit Into Just One Film"

Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation Jennifer Lee says that Frozen 3 is "so epic it may not fit into just one film," which might explain the Frozen 4 news earlier this week.

Article Summary Frozen 3's epic scale may lead to a two-part release, teases Jennifer Lee.

Buzz about a potential Frozen 4 adds to the franchise's growing intrigue.

Disney Investor Call hinted at sequels for blockbuster animated hits.

Jennifer Lee discusses the future of Frozen and its emotional family story.

We don't usually see many announcements during Disney Investor Calls because, despite what people might think on social media, these things are not D23 presentations. However, the call at the beginning of the year came with a few small announcements, mostly that Disney was working on new sequels for some films, including Toy Story, Zootopia, and Frozen. Considering that all three of those films were massive at the box office when they were released, no one should be surprised. As the year has continued, we haven't heard much. Still, Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation Jennifer Lee has been making the rounds for Wish because she is a writer and producer for that film as well. People asked her how Frozen 3 was going, and she seemed pleased. Then we were all confused when Disney CEO Bob Iger seemed to confirm that Frozen 4 was happening too, but now we might understand why that is the case. Lee did an interview posted to the official Disney website and was asked about Frozen 3, and seemed to confirm that we could be looking at a Part One and Part Two type of situation. When asked if there was anything she could share about the film, she replied, "Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it's so epic it may not fit into just one film."

That makes a lot more sense, but are we suddenly in the mid-2010s again when everyone was releasing their films as Part One and Part Two? There are risks you take when you split a movie into two pieces like Dune or Deathly Hallows did, but there are also plenty of pluses. It gives creatives the room to tell full stories instead of cutting massive plot points to get to 90 minutes. In the case of Frozen, both of the next two Frozen films might be the same length as some of the 3-hour monsters that are dropping this awards season. The universe of Frozen does not appear to be slowing down, and when asked about its longevity, Lee replied, "I believe it's both the story of familial love with these two sisters and the idea of love conquering fear. I recently visited World of Frozen, and it is awe-inspiring. You are a citizen of Arendelle the moment you walk into the land." I don't expect Disney to let this franchise go anytime soon.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!