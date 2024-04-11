Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: cinemacon, daisy ridley, disney, Young Woman and the Sea

Young Woman And The Sea Trailer Released By Disney

Disney unveiled the trailer for Daisy Ridley film Young Woman And The Sea during their CinemaCon presentation this evening.

Article Summary Trailer for Daisy Ridley's 'Young Woman and the Sea' debuts at CinemaCon.

Disney's film chronicles Trudy Ederle, first woman to swim the English Channel.

Limited theater release set for May 31st, directed by Joachim Rønning.

Daisy Ridley to executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and team.

Young Woman and the Sea is a new film highlighted by Disney during their big CinemaCon closing presentation this evening, and the trailer was released online just now. Starring Daisy Ridley, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler, it is directed by Joachim Rønning. It tells the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel, Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle. The film is also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and will see release in limited theaters on May 31st. Watch the trailer below.

Young Woman And The Sea Synopsis

Disney's "Young Woman and the Sea," the extraordinary true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, is coming to theaters nationwide in a special engagement May 31, 2024. Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England. "Young Woman and the Sea," which also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler, is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, based on the book "Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World" by Glenn Stout. The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley, and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.

This was a surprise trailer for me, and the film looks incredible. While not the trailer release most were hoping for, I am sure people will be lined up to watch this.

Stay tuned for more from the Disney presentation as it unfolds this evening at CinemaCon.

