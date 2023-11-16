Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, frozen, frozen 3, frozen 4

Frozen 4 Is In The Works Even Though Frozen 3 Isn't Out Yet

Frozen 3 doesn't even have a release date yet, but Disney CEO Bob Iger is saying that Frozen 4 is already in development.

Article Summary Disney CEO Bob Iger hints at both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 being developed.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s tweet suggests Frozen sequels are confirmed.

Frozen 2 was Disney Animation's last major box office success.

Disney's upcoming film Wish is a celebration of 100 years of animation.

Disney is gearing up to release its next big animated feature, Wish, which promises to be a love letter to all things Disney animation as the studio celebrates its 100th anniversary. However, while Wish is right around the corner, we also have more movies being worked on. Earlier this year, a rare move was made during a Disney Investor Call, announcing multiple new projects were in the works. The three projects were a new Zootopia, Toy Story 5, and Frozen 3. None of these are surprising since all of the previous entries into the respective franchises were critical and commercial successes. While Frozen II wasn't nearly as big as Frozen, it would be kind of hard to make that "Let It Go" lightning strike twice, though they did try. Animated movies take a long time to come along. So, while Frozen 3 seemed like a no-brainer, what Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Good Morning America (via Variety) did raise some eyebrows because he appeared to be confirming that not only was a third movie in the works but Frozen 4 as well.

"'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works too," Disney's CEO said Thursday on "Good Morning America." "But I don't have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2,' is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories."

Iger's wording was a bit vague, but Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who was a songwriter on both of the Frozen films, posted to social media, seemingly confirming that not only was the third movie in the works but that Iger wasn't being coy about Frozen 4 was happening as well.

We'll see how this all shakes out, but this isn't a surprising reaction at all, considering Frozen II was the last time Disney Animation had a huge box-office hit.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023.

