A New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Poster Is Released

Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery have released a new poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It will be released on March 29th.

Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery are likely feeling pretty good this weekend after Dune: Part Two had such a strong opening. No doubt the studios are opening that they can pull it off again in just a couple of weeks with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but that might be asking a lot. People are pretty broke, and no one has the disposable income to see many movies in a very short time. However, they have these two big films opening within a month of each other, even if it doesn't seem like the best idea. We got a new poster for the film where we get a good look at Kong's new robot hand that might give you some Transformers flashbacks with its color.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

