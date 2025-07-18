Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Shout TV

Giveaway: Win Several Films From Shout! TV's Double Take Giveaway

Shout! TV has a new episode of Double Take premiering today, and with it comes a giveaway of films that will make you do a double-take

Article Summary Enter Shout! TV's Double Take Giveaway for a chance to win a special collection of must-see films.

Participation is simple—just follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest announcement.

The giveaway ties in with a new Double Take episode, featuring Eyes of Wakanda star Jona Xiao.

Open to U.S. residents only; entries close Monday, July 21 at 11am PT. Winners chosen at random.

Would you like to win a collection of films from Shout! TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this Double Take Giveaway. The company is releasing a new episode today of their original series Double Take, featuring Eyes of Wakanda star Jona Xiao, so they would like to give away several films that also make you do a double-take. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCDoubleTake. You have until Monday, July 21, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win this small collection of films for their Double Take Giveaway. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

