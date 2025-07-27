Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another

One Battle After Another: New Trailer Plus 6 New Character Posters

Warner Bros. released a new trailer and six character posters for Paul Thomas Anderson's next film, One Battle After Another.

Writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson makes movies that don't always come together in cohesive ways, but they are interesting to watch. One Battle After Another is looking like it's going to be one of those films that is going to be a fun watch regardless of whether or not the entire film works. We have a pile of talented actors and actresses putting in performances that look like a ton of fun to watch on screen. September in general looks like it's going to be a good time at the movies with plenty of big directors releasing films that look like they would be better suited to later in the awards season. September is often seen as a wasteland, but more and more studios have started to realize that releasing into a busy November when you're fighting against massive films like Wicked: For Good or Zootopia 2 doesn't do you any good because no one is going to see your movie. However, if you release in late August and September, it might be a bit on the early side for the awards season, but at least there is a chance people will actually go watch your film. A new trailer and six new posters give us a better idea of what we're in for, and it looks wild in the best way.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

From Writer/Director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Only in cinemas.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, "One Battle After Another." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning in September 2025.

