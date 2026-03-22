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Ready Or Not 2: Star Kathryn Newton Interview Transcript

In the transcript of our interview with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Kathryn Newton, we mostly talk about how freaking awesome Samara Weaving is.

Article Summary Kathryn Newton discusses her experience filming Ready Or Not 2 and her admiration for co-star Samara Weaving

Newton shares behind-the-scenes stories about pivotal scenes and on-set chemistry with Weaving

The interview reveals how real handcuffs helped build an authentic sisterly bond between the leads

Newton praises Weaving's leadership and supportive energy, calling her a wonderful influence during filming

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is out in theaters now, and we got to interview star Kathryn Newton. This was the second time we've spoken to her, so aside from some love for Lisa Frankenstein, we spent most of the interview talking about how absolutely awesome Samara Weaving is as a person and co-star. Here is the full transcription and video of the interview.

Kaitlyn Booth: Hi, my name is Kaitlyn, but I'm here on behalf of Bleeding Cool. It's lovely to see you again. I got to interview you for Lisa Frankenstein.

Kathryn Newton: The best movie of all time.

Booth: So I know a lot of people always ask what scene was the hardest to film? I wanna know what scene you walked into, and the whole thing just came together flawlessly, seamlessly, just walked in and everything fell perfectly into place.

Newton: Oh, man, you know, I feel that way about every scene with Samara Weaving," Newton said. "I think the one that was like the "question mark" was our opening scene. We started that day with that scene. That was our first scene of the movie. And I was funnily like to Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett], I was like, "This writing, this isn't it," right? Because they rewrote it the day before, this isn't it, and they're like, "No, that's all we got." And then we had to do it so many different ways, so many different times. And then, honestly, when I watched the movie for the first time, I called Matt and Tyler and was like, "You have edited this movie to perfection." Because the beauty of this group of people making this film is that it's really the best idea wins, and we try everything, you know? "

And I think it came together, I guess the scene that comes to mind, you saw the movie, and I won't spoil it, but you saw it. It's the scene where I have the sword finally, and we're walking, and I do that thing about Derek. That was something that I wanted to go a certain way, and you don't know how it's gonna go, it's four in the morning, and everyone's tired. And we did it like one time, you know, each of our coverage, like maybe twice. And that kind of thing is just, we're so like pros. We were so in it and like enmeshed in each other and just loved, I loved it so much."

Booth: So you spent a decent amount of the first act handcuffed to Samara. What was that like? Were those actual handcuffs, or were they prop ones? How was that? What was that like?

Newton: No, they were real, they were real handcuffs. There was a guy whose job was to lock us in and take us out. And on a couple of things, when it was really wide, we could use rubber ones. But when they were really real, they weren't like magic handcuffs that her and I could take off by our own volition. And I really enjoyed being handcuffed to her.

Booth: [Laughing]

Newton: I really liked it. Yeah, I mean, not in a weird way, but I would have been following her around on set anyway, like 'Where's Sam? Where's she sitting? Okay, I'm gonna pull up a stool right next to her.' And it just, I think, led to that dynamic of a sister bond because I really did just wanna be around her all the time, and I ended up copying her in so many different things.

Booth: Yeah, people online have been saying you two look like sisters for forever, and the sibling dynamic with Samara rang so true on screen. Do you have any siblings? Was that built off of personal experience, or did that just really all just come together through the writing and through meeting Sam on screen?

Newton: I think you're right, I think it comes through the writing," Newton replied. "I think that it was on the page, and there's a lot to be said for Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] & Tyler [Gillett] picking good people. They always said we would be friends, and they would say to me, like, 'Oh, she's like the weirdest girl.' I'm like, 'Smart means weird? No, no, she's literally perfect.' And she's not weird, but I think they use 'weird' with love. Weird is something like individual, weird is something that's just cool with themselves and original. And when someone has that, you can be like that too. You can be yourself around that, too, and that's what you want in a co-star.

That's what you want in the lead. She was a wonderful leader on set. That's something that I don't take for granted, and it makes me emotional. She was so good to me. And it's her movie. It's her franchise, and she never made me feel like I had to not take up space. And if I asked her something, like, what do you think of this idea? She was like I shouldn't have asked. She was like, 'Just do it, do whatever you want. That's why you're here.' And I hope I get to work with her in another movie sometime because it's just fun looking. I love looking at us on set being little, as she calls us, ding-a-lings.

Booth: Well, I just got my please wrap. It was so nice to speak with you again. And I love the movie, and you have a wonderful day.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. It was released on March 20, 2026.

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