Enola Holmes Sequel On The Way, Brown & Cavill Returning

Enola Holmes will indeed return. A sequel was announced by Netflix today, with stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning to play Enola and Sherlock. Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct, and Jack Thorne will again write the script. Legendary's Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary's Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer, and Thorne will exec produce. The first film was released in September on Netflix and was viewed by 76 million households in its first 28 days. The news was reported on by Deadline.

Enola Holmes Will Be Their Marquee Franchise For Awhile

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown said. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!" The Enola Holmes book series is by nancy Springer and tells the tale of Mycroft and Sherlock's teen sister, who processes the same intellect as a sleuth as her brothers. There are six books in the series total, which have been nominated and won multiple publishing awards, and became bestsellers. Netflix says production on the sequel will begin soon, so expect that to mean the end of the year.

With so much riding on it, the first Enola Holmes film was a smashing success for Netflix and exactly what they needed. Six books mean that if they want to, they can keep this franchise going for a few years as well, and with the built-in relationships with Brown and Cavill already there, this all sets up perfectly for them. Hopefully, with the same creative team in place as well, we can get just as strong of a film as the first.