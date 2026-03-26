Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Sneak Peek: They Never Stood a Chance

With the animated series debuting on April 6th, check out a sneak peek at Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Article Summary Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premieres April 6th on Disney+ with two action-packed episodes weekly.

Set after The Clone Wars, Maul rebuilds his criminal empire on a planet untouched by the Empire.

Maul’s quest for revenge leads him to a young Jedi Padawan who may become his new apprentice.

Preview new footage, trailers, and an image gallery teeming with dark side intrigue and epic battles.

Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge. Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 6th, with two episodes dropping each week, leading up to the final two episodes airing on the ultimate "Star Wars" holiday: May the 4th.

With that in mind, we've updated the image gallery below with new looks at what's to come. But before you get to that, the sneak peek below is one of the best examples we've seen of folks being in a situation where they never stood a chance…

I guess we should do as he says. The all-new series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/fjXA2rS2BI — Star Wars (@starwars) March 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The voice cast for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. Here's a look back at the teaser that was previously released, followed by an updated image gallery from the animated series:

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz developed the series. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

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