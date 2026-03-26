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Live-Action Gundam Film: Shioli Kutsuna, Gemma Chua-Tran Join The Cast

The live-action Gundam film from Legendary and Netflix has added two more names to its cast: Shioli Kutsuna and Gemma Chua-Tran.

Article Summary Shioli Kutsuna and Gemma Chua-Tran have joined the cast of the live-action Gundam movie from Legendary and Netflix.

Their roles are currently undisclosed, and official confirmation from Netflix or Legendary is still pending.

Gundam, a legendary mecha franchise since 1979, is getting a live-action adaptation directed by Jim Mickle.

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo lead the cast, with the film set for a global release co-financed by Bandai Namco.

The live-action adaptation of a Japanese anime has finally added some Asians to the cast. We are thrilled to see it happen. The timeline for the live-action Gundam movie appears to be accurate because we are getting a steady stream of casting announcements. Yesterday, we learned that Shioli Kutsuna had joined the cast, and today, Gemma Chua-Tran has also signed on. Neither casting announcement has been confirmed by Netflix or Legendary at this time, and the roles of both are also unknown.

A Live-Action Gundam Movie Was Going To Happen Eventually

In February 2025, it was confirmed that a live-action movie based on Mobile Suit Gundam was in the works. The franchise has been around since 1979 and was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. It helped solidify the genre of giant robots and its many rip-offs and homages. And much like most things initially created for animation, it always seemed like it wasn't made for live-action much in the same way Voltron wasn't seen as viable source material for a live-action adaptation. As detailed in a press release, Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary signed an agreement to co-finance a live-action Gundam movie, which will be given a worldwide theatrical release. In addition, a director and writer are attached to the project, Jim Mickle, the showrunner of Sweet Tooth on Netflix.

Over the course of 2025, we got updates, including that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo would be our leads. In 2026, we learned that the film would be moving to Netflix and that Jason Clarke and Michael Mando had joined the cast. As with most things, the "make or break" element of a Gundam film will be the suits and how they look and function on screen. Your guess is as good as ours on how that will work out, but Voltron will likely make it to the big screen first, so maybe they can see what does or doesn't work there and learn from it. VFX has come a long way, and practical effects can be used for something like this the right way. Many fans will write this one off without seeing a single frame, but we'll have to see. It was always going to happen eventually.

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