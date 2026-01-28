Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: hoppers

Hoppers: Tickets On Sale, Early Access Screenings, A Clip, And More

Tickets for Hoppers have officially gone on sale. There are also tickets for early access screenings on February 28th, 2 TV spots, a clip, and 5 new posters.

We have a new Pixar movie coming out in just a couple of weeks, and for the love of god, we cannot have another Elio where no one goes to see this movie. If Hoppers flops the same way that Elio did, we might not get another original movie from Pixar for a decade or more. Now that the Zootopia 2 craze seems to be coming to an end, Disney can finally start promoting this movie. Tickets have officially gone on sale, and you can see the movie early with early access screenings on February 28th. They also dropped a ton of content for us, including two different TV spots, one of which is just animated, and the other has a few cast members and a clip as well. And when tickets go on sale, that means we're also going to get a nice pile of posters as well.

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hoppers is the new animated comedy adventure which introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

Hoppers also features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (KingGeorge) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2) and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok). The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

