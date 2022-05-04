Go Behind the Scenes of Classic The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Scene

If you're a big fan of Disney's The Lion King, you have a world of merch open to you. Since the release of the 90s masterpiece, we have seen Disney release books, comics, stuffed animals, games, a musical, and pretty much every bit of merchandise and tie-in material that you can imagine. What, then, is the next step for a fan of The Lion King? Well, there is indeed a way to acquire a piece of the film's history that can be yours alone from this moment on. Right now, Heritage Auctions is featuring an animation drawing sequence from the production of the movie featuring the dynamic duo, Timon and Pumbaa. Let's take a look at the listing.

The Lion King Timon and Pumbaa Animation Drawing Sequence of 17 (Walt Disney, 1994).

Here is a superb group of seventeen animation drawings showing Timon and Pumbaa doing the "soft shoe" shuffle. This was a test sequence, and the comedic duo ended up choosing the hula in the final film. The drawings are from Walt Disney's box office smash The Lion King. When Simba found himself lost and alone in the desert, the ever-selfless Pumbaa was quick to rescue the lion cub, and raise him as a son, alongside Timon, although he was more reluctant. These rare drawings feature wonderfully-expressive images of the fan-favorite Timon and Pumbaa, with 12 drawings of Timon and five of Pumbaa. The drawings are rendered with blue pencil on 12 field, 3-peghole animation paper. Many include timing charts and dialogue designations.

Heritage Auctions notes that the drawings are in Very Good condition, with some handling and edge wear. A few of the drawings have some toning, as well as minor creasing. Fans of The Lion King can now head over to Heritage to bid on this awesome animation drawing sequence.