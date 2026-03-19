Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Title, Logo, And Cast List Revealed

Paramount Pictures has officially revealed the title, logo, and cast list for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Is that Metal Sonic they're teasing at the end? Looks like it.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures unveils the official title, logo, and confirmed cast for Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

The fourth film in the blockbuster franchise is set for release on March 19, 2027, following its early 2026 production start.

Returning and new cast members include Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves.

Fan speculation points to Metal Sonic making his big screen debut, teased in the latest announcements.

We have some new confirmations for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 today. The fourth film, which went into production earlier this month to hit its March 2027 release date, is eagerly awaited by fans of the previous three films. This is one of those rare and very happy times when a studio listened to feedback, and it worked out in its favor in every possible way. It also sounds like director Jeff Fowler just runs a really good set because everyone who works on these films keeps coming back for more, even someone like Jim Carrey, who is all but retired.

In fact, we're getting more Carrey, along with new and returning cast members Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Nick Offerman, and Richard Ayoade. We know that Bell will play Amy, and returning cast members will be reprising roles, but we don't know who the new cast members will be playing at this time. We also got a title and logo reveal as well. Fan speculation seems to be that another new character that will be introduced in this movie is Metal Sonic. Shoutout Sonic fans for continuing to explain this lore to people like me who have no idea wtf is going on.

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Was Pretty Much Guaranteed

Going into December 2024, we all knew that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to do well, and anyone who thought otherwise was not paying attention to crowd reactions during that Shadow reveal at the end of the second film. It's apparent that there is a thriving fanbase here eager for more movies from Paramount and ready and willing to keep them well fed. We love that for them, even if we didn't love the film. The fourth movie was announced the day before the third movie was released, and we heard they were targeting a spring 2027 release date, which was eventually confirmed to be March 19, 2027. The first two films in the franchise were late-winter or early-spring releases and did exceptionally well, so this release date isn't really surprising. The film started production at the beginning of March 2026.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4, directed by Jeff Fowler, stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Nick Offerman, and Richard Ayoade. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will serve as producers and the film will be released in theaters on March 19, 2027.

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