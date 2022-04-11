Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 6 Posters & a Featurette

The marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues. Marvel is starting to push this one, and we are finding out that they will be playing it very close to the chest. The embargos for both reviews and social don't come down until the first week of May, and no one is going to see the movie until May 2nd as a way to try and protect all of the secrets. We'll have to see how that ends up working for them in the long run when it comes to leaks. As we've said in previous posts about this movie, it might be time to start muting some keywords if you want to stay spoiler-free. We're going to do our best to make sure that any spoilers are labeled if they are in marketing here at Bleeding Cool, and we'll be doing our usual when it comes to spoilers in that the earliest you will see any will be the Saturday it comes out and they will be labeled. We got some character posters today for the primary cast members, and we got a behind-the-scenes featurette.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.