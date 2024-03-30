Posted in: Movies | Tagged: adam sandler, Christopher McDonald, film, happy Gilmore, happy gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore Sequel Receives an Update from Original Star

Actor Christopher McDonald suggests that Adam Sandler already has a script for the potental Happy Gilmore sequel film.

The 1996 American sports comedy film Happy Gilmore (directed by Dennis Dugan) tells the story of a struggling, abrasive ice hockey player who unexpectedly discovers his exceptional golf skills, ultimately leading to him competing in a high-stakes golf tournament to save his grandmother's home from foreclosure. Despite Adam Sandler's eventual star power, upon its initial release, the film didn't necessarily have a massive impact on audiences. Still, shortly after, it did earn a cult audience over time for Sandler's performance as the titular character, making it one of the actor's most prominent character roles to date.

Then, in 2022, there were surprising talks with Sandler implying that there could still be an interest in returning for a sequel about a senior golf excursion. However, there wasn't any promising traction for just over two years. So, is a Happy Gilmore sequel still a possibility? It appears that way!

Happy Gilmore Star Says a Sequel Script Has Been Written

During an appearance on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Happy Gilmore actor Christopher McDonald teased that another entry is still being developed, sharing, "I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!"

With Sandler's Netflix deal (via Happy Madison Productions), there's obviously a reason to believe that a potential Happy Gilmore sequel would be developed for the streamer instead of the first film's theatrical distributor, Universal Pictures. However, it might be nice to watch Sandler reprise the role in theaters where a sequel could easily surpass the original film's box office total of nearly $70 million. Sounds doable, right?

