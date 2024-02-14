Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, toho studios

Godzilla Minus One Director Talks Sequel As We Wait For Announcement

Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki talks a bit about what direction he wants to take a sequel to the mega-popular film.

Article Summary Director Takashi Yamazaki teases possible sequel for the hit 'Godzilla Minus One'.

With an Oscar nomination, 'Godzilla Minus One' challenges kaiju-genre norms.

Yamazaki expresses interest in exploring human drama amidst kaiju chaos.

Toho remains silent on sequel plans despite the worldwide success and fan anticipation.

Godzilla Minus One took the world by storm this winter, becoming one of the highest-grossing Japanese films ever released, with worldwide acclaim and even an Oscar nomination. Naturally, with this series being what it is, talk turned quickly to a sequel. Mum is the word on that front, but that is not stopping director Takashi Yamazaki from tossing around some thoughts on what a sequel could look like. He had a chat with Empire Magazine, where he did just that.

Godzilla Minus One Sequel When Though?

"I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like," he says. "I know that Shikishima's war seems over, and we've reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it's the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them. I don't know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I'd like to explore," says Yamazaki. "When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component."

Really, and I think I speak for all fans of Godzilla Minus One, that he can do literally whatever he wants. And that he has that perspective on kaiju storytelling warms the heart. It's not just Yamazaki either; they need to bring that whole creative team back for the next one. The only problem is that we have to wait for it. I don't know why they are taking their sweet time over at Toho making the announcement, but they must get going here.

Hopefully, we also get a date soon for the digital and 4K release of Godzilla Minus One, so we can enjoy it at home for all time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!