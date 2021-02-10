Tell Them You Love Them With A Godzilla Valentine's Day Card

Everyone remembers giving out valentine's when we were kids in school but did you ever give anyone a Godzilla one? Now you can, as Toho has released a series of five different Valentine's Day cards for you to send to the special someone. Godzilla, Mecha-Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Space 'zilla, and Biollante are the subjects of the cards, and each features nice artwork and your typical cheesy Valentine sayings. You can check out all five of them down below.

Perfect Way To Ask Your Significant Other To Watch Godzilla Vs. Kong

This was a genius move by Toho, with the new film coming a little over a month from now. They have given us the perfect way to get our significant other to watch this film with us. Think about it: who could say no to that couch date if you hand them one of these and ask them to watch it with you on March 31st on the back? Nobody, that's who. And if they do, maybe they aren't the kaiju for you. If you somehow haven't seen the latest trailer, check it out below. Man, does this movie look completely epic whenever I watch this?

"Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."