Greenland 2: Migration – 3 New High-Quality Character Posters Released

Lionsgare released three more character posters for Greenland 2: Migration, which will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.

Article Summary Lionsgate has unveiled three new character posters for Greenland 2: Migration, releasing January 9, 2026.

The first Greenland was a hit on PVOD during the pandemic, setting high expectations for the theatrical sequel.

Marketing remains focused on the Garrity family, with limited info released about other major characters.

January is now a viable month for action releases, giving Greenland 2 a promising shot at box office success.

Happy holidays, everyone. Let's chat about January movies. There are a couple on the way that look promising. The month that used to be a dead zone for anything other than limited releases going wide has become a place where low-budget horror and action can thrive if they connect with the right audience. The first Greenland was very much connected with audiences, and now fans have the opportunity to see the sequel in theaters since the first one was a PVOD release, thanks to the pandemic. Tickets are on sale, and we still think Lionsgate should do a double feature with both films, but anyway. We have three more character posters spotlighting the Garrity family. If there are any other supporting players with significant roles in this film, the marketing isn't doing a very good job of giving us any information about them ahead of the release date.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

