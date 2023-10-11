Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, greta gerwig, warner bros discovery

Greta Gerwig: New Writing Process Is Giving Her "Recurring Nightmares"

Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig has said that her current process as "it’s hard because I’m having recurring nightmares."

Greta Gerwig is having an excellent year, and that is something no one can take away from her. We all knew that Barbie was going to be massive, but no one thought it would be the cultural juggernaut it has turned into. No one thought people would still be talking about this movie months later, that it would take over the box office for weeks at a time, that it would spark entire discussions within families about dynamics and get a lot of men over themselves and wearing a lot of pink [we love that for them, real men wear pink proudly]. If anyone deserves some time to take a victory lap, it's Gerwig and her team, but we know there is no rest for anyone in Hollywood. Gerwig is already signed on to direct two movies based on the Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix, but that might not be the only thing she's working on. While speaking at the BFI London Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter) over the weekend, Gerwig briefly teased her next project.

"I'm in the writing process," she admitted, "and it's hard because I'm having recurring nightmares."

Here's the thing, though: saying she is having nightmares doesn't mean she is working on something dark. For a writer, a reoccurring nightmare could be something as simple as waking up every night to a dream that every copy of your screenplay or whatever you are working on has vanished into thin air, and somehow, so has every backup you've ever made. Gerwig clearly puts a lot of herself into her writing, so it's not surprising that she could be working on Narnia right now, and it is giving her nightmares. Back in July, during the height of the Barbie press tour, Gerwig told Total Film that the prospect of stepping into C.S. Lewis's world terrified her.

"I don't know," Gerwig says. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

So it's unclear what project Gerwig is working on that is giving her nightmares or what those nightmares might entail, but as someone who once had that "all of my writing has vanished into thin air" multiple times, I get it.

