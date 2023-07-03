Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: barbie, greta gerwig, netflix, the chronicles of narnia

Greta Gerwig To Reportedly Direct Two Narnia Films For Netflix

Barbie and Little Women director Greta Gerwig will reportedly direct two films based on The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

Several book series are considered "foundational" when it comes to genres, and The Chronicles of Narnia is absolutely one of those book series. Between 2005 and 2010, three of the books were adapted to the big screen with pretty decent results. The books aren't massive the way that Dune is, so there wasn't a need to cut too much out, and they all have pretty definitive beginnings, middles, and endings, making them pretty ripe for adaptation. However, like all media involving children, the passage of time, delays, and dwindling box office returns got in the way of future movies.

Netflix acquired the rights to make more films and television series based on the books back in 2018, but we haven't heard anything from them yet. It sounds like we finally have some movement, and it comes from a director who might be making a massive splash this summer if the buzz is anything to by; Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Gerwig has spent plenty of time in the indie scene while inching her way into more mainstream films like Little Women back in 2019. She has worked with Netflix in the past as an actor in White Noise, so it's not surprising to hear that they would want to work with her again. Buried in a lengthy article shared by The New Yorker, "There would be other adaptations in her future—she has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on C. S. Lewis's "The Chronicles of Narnia""

We're keeping the "reportedly" in the headline because an official announcement hasn't been made, and little tidbits like this ending up in larger articles don't always mean that a film will actually get made. Multiple movies being greenlit also means that Gerwig and everyone else can cast with a longer plan in motion for The Chronicles of Narnia, the same way that Warner Bros. did for Harry Potter many years ago. The passage of time with children is challenging because they grow like weeds, and movies take time to make. It will be interesting to see how Gerwig will set her films apart from the early 2000s adaptations and if she will take them in a wild and weird new direction like she is with Barbie.

