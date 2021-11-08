Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Officially Kicked Off Production

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to be the first Marvel movie out of the gate going into Phase 4. Then a bunch of internet weirdos decided that they wanted to get James Gunn fired, and the movie was put on the backburner indefinitely. This led to Warner Bros. hiring Gunn for The Suicide Squad and Disney eventually bringing Gunn back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We haven't heard that much about Gunn's latest Marvel movie since he was brought back since Gunn was hard at work on The Suicide Squad and later the Peacemaker show for HBO Max. Recently, we got casting confirmation for Adam Warlock, who was teased during one of the post-credits scenes of the second movie, and now it looks like production has finally kicked off. Gunn posted a picture of him with several members of the cast to his official Twitter and said that production was starting.

"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful," Gunn said in the tweet. "Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3"

There was a new face in the picture that someone pointed out was Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji. "Chuk has indeed joined the cast," Gunn said in the follow-up Tweet. "After working with him on #Peacemaker I wasn't about to let go of one of the best actors I've ever worked with – so I gave him the role most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. #TalentAboveAllElse." A big role, he says? There are a bunch of different options for what Iwuji could be playing, including Nova. Now that production has kicked off; we should hear some more casting announcements start to make their way onto the internet. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently has a release date of May 5, 2023, and is one of the Marvel movies that didn't get shifted during the most recent slate of delays.