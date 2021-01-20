New Michael Myers Halloween Kills Image Emerges From The Flames

Halloween Kills will finally unleash Michael Myers back into our theaters and our hearts in October, after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). A new image of our favorite slasher debuted online, thanks to Empire, with Michael emerging from the flames of the home of Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green recently told Total Film some of what to expect from the middle part of this new Halloween trilogy. You can see the new pic below.

Halloween Kills More Aggressive, Looking At The Culture Around Fear

"It's one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house. But what we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can't just stick your head under the covers anymore. When we made the last one, we wanted to find a way for someone who's never seen the original to get up to speed with the story," he continues. "But this one gets right to the action. It's very aggressive. It's more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

Michael was a shark in the last one, so it is hard to imagine him being even more brutal and ruthless. He also looks a little charred up there in that pic. Still have to wonder how he got out of that basement…

With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, Halloween Kills, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters on October 15th, 2021.