Star Trek 4: Chris Pine Was A Little Surprised To See A New Writer

Chris Pine was a little surprised to see a new writer announced for Star Trek 4 because he was under the impression there was already a script.

To say that the production history behind Star Trek 4 has been chaotic would be the understatement of the century. This film has been all over the place for years, and no one seems to have any idea what is happening with it at any given time, including the people who are supposed to star in it. At the moment, Chris Pine is doing the press rounds for his directorial debut, Poolman, so of course, people are asking him about the many different franchises he has been involved with over the years. We learned that Pine was "stunned" that Woman Woman 3 was canceled but that Steve Trevor is dead, so even if a third film does happen, we shouldn't expect to see him. Now Business Insider has asked him about the new Star Trek film, and Pine gave probably the funniest possible answer. It is just another example of how insane everything behind the scenes for this film has been. "I honestly don't know," Pine explained. "There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it's always been with "Trek," I just wait and see."

The Cast Of Star Trek Also Has No Idea What Is Going On With Star Trek 4

Pine is referring to the news that broke in late March that Steve Yockey was brought on to work on the script for Star Trek 4. So, if anyone thought the cast of this film might know more than we do, it turns out they are just as in the dark as the rest of us, which seems to be par for the course regarding this film. Pine has been playing Captain Kirk since 2009, long before we saw any form of Trek returning to the small screen. Pine and his other cast members were taking on roles beloved by a fandom that might not be welcoming to change. Pine was asked about what it was like to get into character for Kirk and revealed that it took several films for him to really feel like he had found his footing, unlike some of his fellow costars.

"It's interesting," Pine replied. "Karl Urban decided to go head first into McCoy because Karl loved "Star Trek." With Spock, you have to do Spock-like things, plus Zach [Quinto] kind of looked like Leonard [Nimoy]. And then Kirk is a tricky one. You are the lead of the band of characters, so you don't want to occupy too much space. It's fine if they are doing a thing, but you don't want to. And J.J. [Abrams] never asked me to do a thing, though I did do little nods to Shatner because it was fun. But I would say I felt most in his shoes in the third movie. By that point, I think I mellowed into it and didn't feel like I was trying too hard."

To be fair to Pine, Star Trek Beyond is a better film in every possible way compared to the other two, so of all the movies for him to finally feel like he figured all of it out, the one with good writing, good acting, and good directing would probably be the one.

