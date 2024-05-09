Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: Day One

New A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer Teases The End Of Days In NYC

Paramount has shared a new trailer and poster for A Quiet Place: Day One, which shows the end of days in this universe in New York City.

Article Summary New trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" reveals an NYC apocalypse.

Audio-only teaser preceded the trailer, hinting at plot details.

Paramount Pictures offers a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

The film faces box office competition, needs to stand out in June.

Yesterday, Paramount Pictures shared an audio-only teaser for the new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, and today, the new trailer and poster dropped. It's been a month, but I think this is the same trailer that was also shown at CinemaCon at the beginning of April. We get a good look at all of the supporting players in the film and some more reveals about the plot. This film still feels a little weird since we saw some of the first days of the invasion in the previous films but in a small-town setting. Will the city setting be different enough to make this movie worth watching? That is going to be the question that this film will have to answer because there are some big releases opening in June, and people don't have a ton of disposable income to throw around to see multiple movies in a month. This franchise has its fans, though, and this cast is stacked, and an elevated cast can make even a mediocre concept very good.

A Quiet Place: Day One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the day the world went quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. It is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28, 2024.

