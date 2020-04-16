New Green Hornet Film Coming From Universal And Amasia Entertainment

A new Green Hornet film is on the way from Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment. The film will be titled Green Hornet and Kato. Amasia Entertainment won the rights to the classic characters in January. It instantly began to put a plan in place to bring the popular serial characters back to the big screen. The duo last appeared there in Michel Gondry's 2012 film starring Seth Rogen and Jay Chou. That film is not fondly remembered by Green Hornet fans, although it is not terrible. This is going to be more accurate to the character's roots and is looking to come to theaters asap. The news was first reported by Variety.

Green Hornet and Kato Are Beloved By Many

Peter Cramer, president of Universal, chimed in with how excited Universal is to bring the pair back to theaters: "The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can't wait to share it with global audiences soon."

Amasia Entertainment co-founder Michael Helfant had this to say about what they are planning to do with the series: "Universal will be a great home for our new Green Hornet and Kato. The team at Universal share our passion & enthusiasm for the property and will devote the resources to launch a truly global franchise. And, it's very cool that Universal was the original distributor of the 1940's movie serials. Our goal is to make a film that existing fans will love, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, it feels like we are merging the past and the future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while respecting its long legacy and history. I can't wait!"

This is excellent news. These characters scream for a more modern take, not a quasi-comedy starring Seth Rogen. Hopefully, they can treat Green Hornet and Kato with the respect they deserve.