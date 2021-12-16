Halloween Kills Watch Party With Green, Blum, And More Tonight

Halloween Kills is now out on digital services, with an all-new extended cut, and Universal and Blumhouse are having a watch along tonight to celebrate. Director David Gordon Green, producer Jason Blum, star Anthony Michael Hall, and more will be participating in a Twitter Watch along for the film's extended cut tonight starting at 9 PM EST/6 PM PST. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting are hosting the event, which you can follow along with on Twitter using the hashtag #HallowenKillsAtHome.

Halloween Kills Extended Cut Extras And More

Here is the list of the special features for Halloween Kills for when it hits Blu-ray next month, most of which you can also watch if you pick up the digital version:

GAG REEL

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES

HADDONFIELD'S OPEN WOUNDS – Those who die at the hands of Michael Myers are not his only victims. We look at some of the returning characters and why their past traumatic encounters with The Shape made them natural candidates to try and defend Haddonfield against him.

THE KILL TEAM – It takes a big team to create a film on the scale of HALLOWEEN KILLS, especially when part of the task is raising the bar for Michael's gruesome kills. We hear the people behind the mayhem discuss how they continue to push the franchise to new heights.

STRODE FAMILY VALUES – Filmmakers and cast discuss the three generations of Strode women that have been terrorized by The Shape and the roles Laurie, Karen, and Allyson play in trying to vanquish his evil.

1978 TRANSFORMATIONS – Shooting new footage that matches the feel of the iconic 1978 footage is no easy task and even takes a little bit of luck. We reveal some of the secrets of how filmmakers achieved these stunning sequences.

THE POWER OF FEAR – The impact of Michael Myers' pure evil extends far beyond his victims. We examine how fear of The Shape changed the psychology of the people of Haddonfield.

KILL COUNT

FEATURE COMMENTARY – Director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer