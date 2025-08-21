Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: highlander

Highlander: Karen Gillan Reportedly Joins The Cast Of The Remake

Karen Gillan is the latest to join the cast of the Highlander remake, which appears to be finally escaping development hell after moving to Amazon MGM Studios.

Article Summary Karen Gillan joins the Highlander remake as Heather, MacLeod’s mortal wife and true love.

The Highlander reboot has overcome years of development delays and is finally gaining momentum.

Dave Bautista, Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, and Marisa Abela round out the star-studded cast.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film is targeting a 2026 release under Amazon MGM Studios.

It looks like one person on the cast of the new Highlander movie gets to sleep during the day when the dialect coaches are turning up. This remake, which has been in development hell for years, is finally starting to fill out its main cast, and if they want to make a 2026 release date, they're going to have to start production soon. Dave Bautista was reportedly added to the cast as the villain, and it appears we'll be having a mini Guardians of the Galaxy reunion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Karen Gillan has joined the cast of the new Highlander movie, and she is set to play Heather, MacLeod's mortal wife and the love of his life.

Highlander Has Been Languishing In Development Hell Since 2008

Highlander has been on a bit of a weird journey from the beginning. When the film was first released in theaters, it didn't do that well critically or commercially. It's one of the old school cult classic films that found a following once it went to home video, and people have been obsessed ever since. There was a sequel that everyone hated, and people like to pretend it doesn't even exist, so there's this reboot. It was first announced in 2008, but nothing much happened with it until it was announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski was signing onto the project in 2016. This followed the runaway success of the first film for Lionsgate in 2014, before the franchise became a true juggernaut with the sequel in 2017.

In May 2021, we finally got some casting confirmations as it was announced that Henry Cavill would star in the project, but there was still no movement forward. In 2023, it was announced that the project was happening, under Lionsgate, with Cavill starring, Stahelski directing, and a script from Mike Finch. There was another casting rumor, such as Michael Fassbender being in talks to be the villain, but nothing ever set in stone, and its absence from the Lionsgate stage makes a lot more sense now. In late 2024, it was reported that they wanted to film very soon, eyeing a possible 2026 release date, but nothing came from it. Considering how long Stahelski and Cavill have been working on the project, there is a chance that a lot more of the pre-production has already been done, and they just need to get some contracts signed, get some schedules ready, and go.

In April 2025, it was officially confirmed that United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios gained "full rights to the franchise, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series." Since then, they have been actively bringing on cast members. Cavill has remained on the project, and they have also added Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela. Highland had begun a new journey, and one that many films before it had failed: the long trek out of development hell.

