Highlander Reboot Gets New Plot Details from its Director

John Wick director Chad Stahelski opens up about the timeline of his upcoming Highlander reboot for Lionsgate starring Henry Cavill.

Article Summary Highlander reboot by Chad Stahelski stars Henry Cavill as the immortal warrior.

Film spans over 500 years from the 1500s to today, in New York and Hong Kong.

Stahelski's direction blends action and myth, drawing from John Wick experience.

Production starts in 2025; fans can anticipate an exciting franchise reimagining.

Lionsgate is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in the Highlander franchise. The upcoming reboot is directed by Chad Stahelski, known for his work on the John Wick series. This time around, the film stars Henry Cavill as the immortal Scottish warrior, bringing a fresh perspective to the classic tale.

In a new interview with The Direct, Stahelski revealed the ambitious scope of the project, telling the site, "And we're bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes. There's big opportunity for action. There's a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it's a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little… another kind of myth."

Highlander Reboot will Span Over 500 Years

As stated, Stahelski's vision for the film involves a significant shift in the timeline, moving the story from its historical roots to a modern-day setting. This change opens up new possibilities for action sequences and character development, as Cavill's character has been alive for over 500 years. The director emphasized the unique opportunity this presents, later adding, "You get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."

While there's still plenty of ground to cover before we know what this fresh story truly entails, the film currently sounds like it will be quite the reimagining. With Stahelski's expertise in crafting high-octane action scenes and Cavill's proven track record as a versatile actor, this reboot has plenty of promising traction in its quest to become a thrilling addition to the established franchise.

As production is set to begin in early 2025, fans of the original Highlander film (and next-gen audiences) can look forward to a new chapter of immortal action. Are you excited to see how this new Highlander reboot unfolds?

