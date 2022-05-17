Home Release For The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is in June

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent flew a bit under the radar last month when it was released, which is a real shame because it's one of the best movies of the year so far. It was made on a modest $30 million budget; it just couldn't find a place in a packed April and only made just under $24 million worldwide. However, this movie has all the markings of a cult classic, so the announcement that the home release will be in June. According to a press release put out by Lionsgate, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be available on Digital on June 7th and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On-Demand on June 21st.

Summary: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Deleted Scenes: (with optional audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive producer Kevin Etten)

(with optional audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive producer Kevin Etten) The Mind: Meet the filmmakers and learn about the creative decisions behind the film. A film made with love, passion, and massive talent.

Meet the filmmakers and learn about the creative decisions behind the film. A film made with love, passion, and massive talent. Glimmers of a Bygone Cage: He's back. Not that he went anywhere. Go back in time in this behind-the-scenes featurette and relive Nicolas Cage's journey as an actor and see how a legendary career inspired both filmmakers and cast to create a new era of Cage.

He's back. Not that he went anywhere. Go back in time in this behind-the-scenes featurette and relive Nicolas Cage's journey as an actor and see how a legendary career inspired both filmmakers and cast to create a new era of Cage. Everybody Needs a Javi: Nick Cage meets his ultimate fan. Discover why Pedro Pascal was the perfect choice to play the charismatic, lovable, and eccentric fan with a dark, dangerous secret.

Nick Cage meets his ultimate fan. Discover why Pedro Pascal was the perfect choice to play the charismatic, lovable, and eccentric fan with a dark, dangerous secret. Nick, Nicky, and Sergio: The man, the actor, the legend. Take a look inside Nicolas Cage's mind and find out how this film is the culmination of a legendary career, but also a new beginning for one of the most versatile actors of our time.

The man, the actor, the legend. Take a look inside Nicolas Cage's mind and find out how this film is the culmination of a legendary career, but also a new beginning for one of the most versatile actors of our time. Second Act Action: And. . .action, and more action!Immerse yourself in the exciting world of stunts and special effects that helped to create incredible, well-choreographed action sequences with the help of the latest in high technology for filmmaking.

And. . .action, and more action!Immerse yourself in the exciting world of stunts and special effects that helped to create incredible, well-choreographed action sequences with the help of the latest in high technology for filmmaking. Cages 5 and Up: Don't kids say the darndest things? What if what they said were lines from some of your favorite Nick Cage movies? We thought you'd never ask.

Don't kids say the darndest things? What if what they said were lines from some of your favorite Nick Cage movies? We thought you'd never ask. SXSW Film Festival Q&A: Featuring the cast and filmmakers.

Featuring the cast and filmmakers. Audio Commentary: by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer KevinEtten

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Deleted Scenes: (with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten)

(with Optional Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Tom Gormican and Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten) SXSW Film Festival Q&A: Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers

Featuring the Cast and Filmmakers Audio Commentary: by Writer-Director Tom Gormicanand Writer-Executive Producer Kevin Etten