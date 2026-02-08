Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: hoppers

Hoppers: Big Game Spot, 14 Character Posters, And 1 Image

Pixar dropped a big game spot, 14 new character posters, and a new image from Hoppers, which will be released in theaters on March 6, 2026. 🦎

Article Summary Pixar unveils a new Big Game Spot, fourteen character posters, and an exclusive image for Hoppers.

Hoppers is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2026, marking a highly anticipated return for Pixar.

Tom the Lizard's viral marketing campaign has built strong early buzz ahead of the film's release.

Pixar aims for a major comeback after a lackluster year, hoping Hoppers captures audience enthusiasm.

Last year was pretty underwhelming for Pixar, unfortunately, but they could come back in a very big way in just a couple of months with Hoppers. They had some truly amazing organic viral marketing last year, thanks to Tom the Lizard; now they need to turn that goodwill into actual ticket sales. We got a new Big Game Spot with some Tom. We also have fourteen character posters, which dropped a couple of days ago, and a new image as well. Pixar needs this win pretty badly, so fingers crossed Hoppers manages to connect with audiences as well as the post-credits scene did.

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hoppers is the new animated comedy adventure which introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

Hoppers also features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (KingGeorge) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2) and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok). The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

