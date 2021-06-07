House of Wax Special Edition Blu-ray Coming From Scream Factory

House of Wax was a remake that has aged like a fine wine in some horror circles. Certainly a product of its time, the cast was a who's who of young 2000's talent, and yes, that included Paris Hilton even if you do not want to admit it. Scream Factory loves releasing special editions of these 2000's horror films, and they will do so again with this one on July 13th. Featuring a new scan of the film and new interviews with composer John Ottman, make-up effects artist Jason Baird, and yes, Paris Hilton, you can check out their new cover for House of Wax down below, as well as the full features list.

House of Wax Blu-ray Details

"When their car breaks down on a road trip, six college friends are sidetracked into an eerie backwoods town. Curiosity gets the better of them when they are intrigued by its macabre House of Wax. They soon find out that the town is not what it seems and that they must find their way out before they fall victim to its ghoulishly inventive killers. Elisha Cuthbert leads an all-star cast that includes Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt, Paris Hilton, Jared Padalecki, Jon Abrahams, and Robert Ri'chard in the loose remake of the 1953 Vincent Price film."

Special Features: