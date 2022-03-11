Hulu and Searchlight Date Three New Films for Summer 2022

This is a little depressing. When Disney bought Fox and Fox Searchlight, we knew that things would change when it came to the big screen releases for those theaters. However, the pandemic really seems to have made things even worse. 20th Century Studios recently said that they would only be putting out about three theatrical releases a year compared to the ten streaming releases. We haven't heard what the exact numbers will be for Searchlight, but this latest set of dates and images isn't looking promising. We got a new email today that showed off three new movies that have been dated for release this summer on Hulu from Searchlight. Fire Island, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, and Not Okay will be coming to Hulu with Fire Island and Not Okay, getting Disney+ releases internally as Star Originals.

FIRE ISLAND, directed by Andrew Ahn, stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Peter Smith, and Bradley Gibson. From a screenplay by Joel Kim Booster, the film is produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges, and Brooke Posch of JAX Media, and was shot on location in the Pines.

Set in the iconic Fire Island Pines, FIRE ISLAND is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

FIRE ISLAND will be released on June 3, 2022.

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE, directed by Sophie Hyde, stars Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. Penned by Katy Brand, the film debuted at Sundance to rave reviews. It is produced by Debbie Gray and Adrian Politowski.

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE follows Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher, who is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. Good sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE will be released on June 17, 2022.

Shot on location in Brooklyn, NOT OKAY is directed and written by Quinn Shephard, and stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni, and Dash Perry. Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi, Caroline Jaczko produced.

NOT OKAY follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it's only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

NOT OKAY will be released on August 5, 2022.

Searchlight isn't entirely out of the theatrical game. They recently dated Martin McDonagh's film The Banshees of Insherin for a limited theatrical release on October 21, 2022. It stars Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon. As someone who cut her teeth on the independent scene because Sundance was in her backyard, all of these indies going to streaming is conflicting for me. On the one hand, I do believe that more people should see independent movies, and putting them on streaming where someone bored on a Friday not wanting to leave the house might check out something low stakes because they already have the streaming service is a good thing. However, skipping theaters entirely is a little sad as well. Independent movies are something that could benefit from hybrid streaming and limited theatrical releases, or perhaps greatly reduced theatrical windows. So the people who want to see it on the big screen get the chance while the availability is still there. Very curious what our audience here at Bleeding Cool thinks of the independent pivot to streaming, so let me know here in the comments or shoot me a respectful comment on Twitter.