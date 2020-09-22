Hulu Reveals Trailer for Books of Blood by Clive Barker

Halloween is quickly approaching, and streaming service Hulu made sure to get in on the bloodshed and spookiness of a month that celebrates all things horror.

Hulu has made a reputation for short horror stories after creating the Into the Dark umbrella that gives monthly horror stories, often sticking to a particular holiday or theme to fit the month. After the success of Hulu's Into the Dark, it only made more sense for the streaming service to get more involved in horror stories, and they've set their eyes on an adaptation of the popular horror stories by Clive Barker known as Books of Blood.

The trailer for Books of Blood just dropped today via Entertainment Weekly, and as far as first impressions go, it looks like the Cliver Barker and Hulu combination is something worth checking out. The film is described as, "Based on Clive Barker's acclaimed and influential horror anthology book series, Books of Blood follows a journey into uncharted territory through three tales tangled in space and time."

Books of Blood was initially in talks to be depicted as a series for Hulu, but the concept since shifted to the movie. It stars Secret Circle star Britt Robertson that draws inspiration from Barker's six volumes of original horror tales from the '80s — which is likely a better option for horror, as genre television can be a tricky space to succeed in. Books of Blood is directed by Orville veteran Brannon Braga and additionally stars Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Haven), Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and finally, Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Due to the content shortage and constant delays of 2020, this could actually be a surprising horror gem to enjoy, which becomes available on Hulu starting October 7. What do you think of the trailer for Clive Barker's Books of Blood?