Andy Serkis on a Potential Knull Return After Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance star Andy Serkis shares his thoughts on a possible return for Knull via future Sony Spider-Man Universe projects.

Venom: The Last Dance, the final installment in the Venom trilogy, has wrapped up its theatrical run with a respectable global box office haul. While the film garnered mixed reviews from critics, the film has been warmly embraced by audiences, who awarded it an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although Venom and his symbiotic partner, Eddie Brock, have completed their stint in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU), there's still potential for Venom-adjacent characters to appear in the future.

One character that could take center stage in future projects is Knull, the god of the symbiotes in Venom: The Last Dance. Now, actor Andy Serkis, who voiced Knull in the film, shared his thoughts on the character's potential when asked about a future Spider-Man crossover event. When speaking to Screen Rant, Serkis said, "Well, that's also very interesting. I really, genuinely have no idea. It was very much, 'Can you come in?' It was quite last minute, actually. 'Can you come in and do the voice for Knull?' So, I came in and did it on the stage. Then there was talk of, 'This could go on… He's quite a big character,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I know that.' Well, let's see what happens, actually."

Serkis's comments suggest that Knull could indeed become a significant figure in future spin-offs, potentially leading to new adventures and conflicts within the SSU. With the success of Venom: The Last Dance, it's clear that there is still a strong appetite for stories set in this universe — and in just over a week, Kraven the Hunter will become the next contribution to the SSU, so we'll have to wait and see what the future holds beyond Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

Do you think we'll be getting another Knull story from Sony's Spider-Man Universe, or will the studio pivot to establish a new tentpole character? Sound off in the comments below.

