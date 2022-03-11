Another New Poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

We're in the final lap leading into the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. If you had asked any of the media members who got a first look at the first movie at CinemaCon in August 2019 if there was not only going to be a sequel to this movie but a third movie greenlit before the sequel came out and a spin-off TV show, no one would have believed you because the reception to the original Sonic design was so bad. It really cannot be stated enough that Paramount needed to redesign this entire character in the eleventh hour, no doubt making animators pull in overtime because they made a very bad decision when it came to the design. They backtracked, but at the expense of animators, which is annoying. This sequel looks like it will continue to lean into the video game accurate designs, and Regal dropped a new poster featuring the three animated characters and our villain. Also, why does the texture of Knuckles' fist look so weird here?

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.