Hunger Games Prequel Rounds Out Cast With Ten More Added To Cast

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel film based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, is filming right now, and ten more have been added to the cast. They include Fionnula Flanagan, Isobel Jesper Jones, Flora Li Thiemann, Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, Burn Gorman, Scott Folan, Carl Spencer, Michael GrecoandDaniela Grubert. They join Rachel Zegler, who stars as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray. Josh Andrés Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, being played by Tom Blyth. Jerome Lance will play Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; and Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor to a tribute from District 11.

Hunger Games Employs All Of Young Hollywood

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer has also joined the cast as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus's cousin, and confidante. Others in the cast include Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly. Francis Lawrence is behind the director's chair.

The film has been in front of cameras for a couple of months now, but this sounds like they finally have the casting completed. The franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, so Lionsgate has a lot riding on this adaptation. Hopefully, it can elevate the source material a little bit better than the last two Hunger Games films did. Neither of those films was very good, and that they were split into two films was painful to sit through. Lionsgate has their work cut out for them to erase that from people's minds and get excited about Hunger Games all over again.