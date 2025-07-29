Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

I Know What You Did Last Summer Killer Discusses That Major Plot Twist

The killer in the latest entry of I Know What You Did Last Summer discusses the character's path up to this point.

Article Summary Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Ray is revealed as the killer in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

The twist upends expectations and deepens the impact of Ray's character arc from the original film.

Prinze discusses the emotional toll and complexity of portraying a broken, haunted Ray in the revival.

The film chooses a bold, legacy-rewriting direction instead of nostalgia-driven franchise storytelling.

First and foremost, if you don't want to be spoiled about the latest entry in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, click away. We will address the reveal. So now that you've been warned, let's get into it.

One of the most shocking twists in this year's I Know What You Did Last Summer revival comes with the revelation that Ray—played by original cast member Freddie Prinze Jr.—has evolved into the killer. It's a bold narrative choice that reshapes the legacy of the original character and breaks from the more predictable paths that many legacy sequels tend to follow. Instead of playing it safe, the film leans into emotional fallout and long-term consequence—an approach that deepens the impact of its horror. So how did the actor react to the transition?

Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses His Character's Role in I Know What You Did Last Summer

During a conversation with ScreenRant, the actor explained why he was drawn to the role and the emotional toll it took, explaining, "I got excited before I even read the script at the opportunity to play a character like this—to play a broken man. I don't get to see that very often. When that reveal happens, some people will get mad—and I understand that, because they love Ray and who he was and what he represented to them. I get that. If you get upset, just know that I gave everything to this performance. I was excited to play this role, and to take that emotional damage home with me at the end of the day—which isn't fun."

The twist masterfully reframes Ray not as a betrayal of the original, but as a tragic extension of it. His transformation is steeped in grief, disconnection, and the weight of never fully recovering from the events of the past. Rather than opting for a new character to take up the mantle of the killer, the film's creative team chose to deepen the story's legacy by turning it inward—asking what silence, guilt, and time might do to someone who once tried to move forward.

It's also a choice that feels brave in today's era of franchise reboots, where nostalgia often takes precedence over evolution. Many legacy revivals are hesitant to upend what came before, but I Know What You Did Last Summer dares to rewrite its own mythology in service of something more emotionally resonant. Regardless of fans' stance on the shift, Prinze's performance has already drawn praise for its layered emotionality, offering a raw and conflicted take on a character that fans thought they knew.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is in theaters everywhere.

