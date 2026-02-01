Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the devil wears prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: New Trailer Set To Debut Tonight

A new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to debut tonight. The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy-drama film will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Article Summary The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer debuts tonight after years of speculation about a sequel.

The film is set for theatrical release on May 1, 2026, marking a major return for the beloved franchise.

The first teaser, released in November, offered little plot, but tonight’s trailer promises more insight.

Disney and 20th Century ramp up excitement as anticipation builds for new twists in the fashion world saga.

New month, new trailer. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of those sequels people have been talking about for years, but it never seemed to get off the ground. Once Disney announced that the movie was actually happening, we went from zero to "completed production" in what felt like a week. The first teaser trailer dropped back in November, but it didn't give us much in the way of plot. However, 20th Century social media is teasing a new trailer, which is set to debut tonight. Maybe we'll get a taste of that "witnessing the print journalism circling the drain" plot that we've heard about.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

