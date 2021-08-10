Idris Elba to Voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

If there was one movie no one really expected to become a massive hit it was Sonic the Hedgehog. After premiering the footage for the movie at CinemaCon and then releasing the trailer not long after, the movie needed to be delayed because the response to the design of Sonic was so bad that they really didn't have a choice but to go back and redo it. The movie was one of the few that managed to come out in early 2020 and was actually a pretty decent hit. It brought in over $300 million at the worldwide box office and looking at how 2020 went, it was deemed a hit. We're getting a sequel, currently titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2, sometime next year and we just got confirmation for a new cast member. Idris Elba confirmed on his social media that he is going to be voicing Knuckles in the upcoming sequel.

There are a lot of interesting characters in the Sonic mythology and we already knew that Tails would be making an appearance in the second film. Knuckles is yet another one of those characters and it's going to be interesting to see how off the rails this series gets. The first one did pretty well, but that could have been circumstance than anything else. We can hope that they are taking design into account this time around. No one wants to see an animation studio do overtime to fix a design problem in the eleventh hour again. We'll likely learn more about this one once a proper release date is announced. The first movie made its debut at CinemaCon and Paramount does have a presentation at CinemaCon later this month, is that when we're going to learn the full cast and release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? We'll have to see.