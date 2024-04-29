Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: if

IF Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights The MASSIVE Voice Cast

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that shows off IF's massive and impressive voice cast.

Article Summary Paramount unveils behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting IF's star-studded voice cast.

Director John Krasinski introduces the vast array of voices in new IF promo video.

Ryan Reynolds leads a family-friendly adventure with an impressive ensemble cast.

IF pitches a whimsical story of a girl's power to see everyone's imaginary friends.

Paramount Pictures is looking to corner the kid's market next month with IF, and the film has been getting a pretty decent marketing push. Now that we are heading into the final month, you can expect the push to get even harder, but the early box office numbers for this one look pretty good. It has quite a few things going for it including another family friend opportunity for people to see Ryan Reynolds, but also with the extensive voice cast. We aren't kidding when we say that the voices attached to all of the imaginary characters in IF might be one of the most impressive lists we've seen in a while. Now, most of these will probably be a handful of lines at best that could have been recorded in a day or two, but even still, it's impressive. Paramount released a new featurette today where director and writer John Krasinski puts a name to all of the faces we'll see when IF is released next month.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!