Wicked: Promo Video Invites You To Apply To Attend Shiz University

Wicked star Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible invites you to submit your application to Shiz University in a new in-universe video.

Article Summary Michelle Yeoh stars as Madame Morrible in a new Shiz University video for Wicked.

In-universe viral marketing launched with a website, inviting applications to Shiz.

The Wicked trailer teases the story and preps fans for a holiday season release.

Join the buzz for this silver screen adaptation, with excitement ramping up for fall.

The first trailer for Wicked dropped today, kicking off what will be a long six months of marketing what everyone hopes will be the biggest film of the year. We're all going to ignore the fact that, save for one exception, musicals have been getting the absolute crap kicked out of them at the box office, and this is a movie that will cause another one to fail if it isn't good because no one is going to turn out for a sequel to a film that no one liked the first time around. Along with the featurette on Monday, the poster yesterday, and the images and trailer today, it seems that Wicked is going to do some in-universe viral marketing for Shiz University. A short video of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible explains that applications for the fall semester are open if you want to come and enroll. From there, you can go to a website with the same name and fill out some information, including your birthday, name, email, what you're interested in studying, your mailing address, and more, before submitting it all. If you thought this would be automatic, you'll be sorely mistaken. We have to wait until fall to see the movie and wait until fall to see if you're accepted. Something about this whole thing rings very Harry Potter to me as an elder millennial, but we'll see.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

