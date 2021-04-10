My Little Pony Reveals New Siblings Characters For Siblings Day

In case you didn't know, today is Siblings Day, and to help celebrate, My Little Pony is revealing a pair of new sibling characters coming to the franchise this fall on Netflix, royal Pegasi sisters, Pipp Petals & Zipp Storm. These reveals follow the reveals of Hitch Trailblazer, Sunny Starscout, and Izzy Moonbow from the new film, with a series expected to follow. The new film will debut on the streamer in the fall, though no official date has been revealed. The title is also still under wraps. You can see the new My Little Pony siblings down below.

It Sounds Like A Cool New Era For My Little Pony

"In the new movie, the pony world of Equestria has lost its magic. Friendship and Harmony have been replaced by paranoia and mistrust, and Ponies now live separated by species. Sunny — a feisty and idealistic young Earth Pony — is convinced there's still hope for this divided world, but her slightly misguided and often hilarious efforts to change hearts and minds have led to her being branded a misfit. When Sunny befriends a lost Unicorn named Izzy, who wanders innocently into the Earth Pony town of Maretime Bay, the town has had enough. Izzy and Sunny must embark on an epic adventure that will include a daring jewel heist, outrageous conspiracy theories, elaborate musical numbers, and the world's cutest flying Pomeranian. Their adventures will take them to faraway lands and force them to challenge the status quo by facing their fears and making new friends out of old enemies. The world Sunny has dreamed of her entire life could finally become a reality as Sunny and her newfound friends fight to prove that even little ponies can make a big difference."

Robb Cullen and Jose Ucha directed the new My Little Pony installment with Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis served as producers. Hasbro's Boulder Studio in Dublin will handle the animation. Look for the new film in the fall and the new series soon after.