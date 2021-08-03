The Crow Reboot Director Talks Scrapped Film

The 1994 film The Crow, based on the comic of the same name, has been a property that Hollywood expresses interest in every few years, with a proposed reboot dating back to as early as 2008. Now, the director of the film that almost became a reality is looking back at what could have been and discussing his belief in The Crow.

The story behind the '94 iteration starring Brandon Lee is a well-known tragedy after the on-set devastating death of the young actor. The film, which had primarily completed filming prior to his death, was still released, spawning multiple sequels, a Canadian series, and eventually was in discussion for a reboot that almost came to fruition from filmmaker Corin Hardy. Hardy, whose project was officially canceled, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his ideas for the film, with hopes that it could still become a reality.

Hardy tells the publication, "It's a story that I'm just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don't know whether one day … I suppose I'm not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we'll see. I do think both James O'Barr's original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there's no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we're in at the moment."

Though Hardy's interpretation of The Crow might not be happening, for now, the constant conversation surrounding the character and film could lead to a return for the property at one point in the future. Do you think The Crow should return, or is this something better off unmade?