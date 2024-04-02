Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: if

Paramount Pictures Has Released A New Poster For John Krasinski's IF

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for John Krasinski's new film, IF. It stars Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming and will be released on May 17th.

The film tackles the theme of imaginary friends with a star-studded voice cast.

Amid many franchise movies, IF's original story risks being overshadowed at the box office.

IF is set to bring its magical adventure to theaters on May 17, 2024.

March had a bunch of blockbuster releases, April is packed full of some smaller and mid level releases, and it's back to massive releases in May. While the stakes were pretty high in March, they might be even higher in May and there will be a movie or two that walks away either underperforming or completely bombing. There are just too many movies and we're all too broke to go and see them all. One of those films that could end up on the chopping block is IF which is a shame because it's an original story lost within a sea of many franchise films. The sad thing is that while people scream that they want more original movies, it's the original movies that tend to falter at the box office. Maybe people will turn out for all of those original films in April and maybe families will see something they like with IF. It does have an impressive voice cast and Ryan Reynolds being himself as per usual. Paramount released a new poster today that shows off some of the other imaginary friends in the film.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

