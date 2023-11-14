Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Studios, taika waititi, Thor #5, thor: love and thunder

If Thor 5 Happpens, Taika Waititi Says He "Won't Be Involved"

Next Goal Wins director Taika Waititi says that he doesn't know if Thor 5 is happening, but if it does, "I know that I won't be involved."

Article Summary Taika Waititi confirms he will not direct or be involved in a potential Thor 5.

The director expresses no sense of ownership over Thor, open to others taking the helm.

Waititi is focusing on other projects, including a Star Wars filmOur Flag Means Death, and other films.

Despite stepping away from Thor, Waititi maintains a positive relationship with Marvel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a bit of a flux at the moment. The ongoing strikes have caused production delays, and now only one film is being released in 2024, with multiple sources saying that production on television shows will also be slowing down. We have a lineup of movies on the way, but some blank spaces on that list could be filled in with sequels to existing franchises or new stories. There have been a lot of rumors recently about whether or not there will be a fifth Thor movie after Thor: Love and Thunder. No one has confirmed anything one way or another, but one thing we do know now is who won't be involved should the movie go forward. Director and writer Taika Waititi was on the red carpet for his new film Next Goal Wins, and Business Insider went straight to the point to ask if Thor 5 would be happening.

"I wouldn't know if that's accurate," Waititi said. "I know that I won't be involved … I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for."

So it sounds like Waititi is moving on from the MCU for now, which means people will assume bad blood or anything like that. However, that doesn't appear to be true for Waititi, who doesn't feel any ownership over the Thor universe. When asked how he would feel about someone else stepping into that world after he had been involved with two films, Waititi said, "I would never feel like they are cheating on me. We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day." He would put it that way.

Waititi has plenty to work on right now with other films on the horizon, including that Star Wars film that he still says he is working on. The latest update is that "It's still marinating. I've been writing it," which isn't much but isn't a cancelation. On top of the other projects, Waititi is also heavily involved in the massively popular pirate show Our Flag Means Death, and the second season of that finished airing last month. It hasn't been renewed for a third season at the time of writing. So Waititi is plenty busy without adding a hypothetical fifth Thor movie to the list, but everyone seems to have left on good terms with Waititi saying, "But I love Marvel; I love working with them. I love Chris [Hemsworth]."

Next Goal Wins: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamously known for their brutal 31-0 loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. It will be released on November 17th.

Searchlight Pictures presents, In Association with TSG Entertainment, NEXT GOAL WINS starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Chris Alosio, Semu Filipo, Ioane Goodhue, Lehi Falepapalangi, Hio Pelesasa, with Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. Directed by Taika Waititi and penned by Waititi and Iain Morris, the film is produced by Jonathan Cavendish p.g.a., Garrett Basch p.g.a., Taika Waititi p.g.a., Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison. Executive Producers are Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, Kathryn Dean, and Josh McLaglen. Rounding out the team are director of photography Lachlan Milne, ACS, production designer Ra Vincent, editors Nicholas Monsour, Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Tom Eagles, ACE, and Nat Sanders, ACE, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, composer Michael Giacchino, and with casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, and Michelle Wade Byrd, CSA.

